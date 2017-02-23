160 suspects held in Pindi, Karachi, Swabi

Rawalpindi/Karachi

At least 160 suspected people were arrested in various areas of Rawalpindi and Karachi and Swabi in the wee hours of Thursday as security forces began “ Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad” across the country.

According to details, Pakistan Army, Rangers, police conducted joint operations in Westridge, Dhoke Hassu and Bakery Chowk area of Cantt in Rawalpindi. House-to-house search was held in the targeted operation and at least 35 suspects belonging to FATA and Mohmand Agency were arrested.

Security forces have also initiated operation in downtown and adjacent residential areas of the city.

Meanwhile, at least 40 suspects were rounded up in a combing operation around Central Jail in Karachi in the wee hours of Thursday. The operation was reportedly carried out in Ghousia colony.

According to the authorities, 200 personnel from six stations of Gulshan town police took part in the operation on a tip-off about the presence of criminal groups in the area. The police also blocked entry and exit points of the area.

Police said biometric devices were used during the operation in Ghosia Colony.

Speaking to the media, Gulshan SP Dr Fahad said that identity of the suspects — apprehended from near Central Jail — was being matched from the biometric devices. He added a foreign national was also arrested. “A Tunisian national, Ayub Ali, was arrested for illegally residing in the country,” he said.

Karachi police in a search operation in old Sabzi Mandi area have arrested twenty suspects.

In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, police arrested sixty-two suspects including two facilitators of terrorists, from different areas of Swabi district. Arrests were also made in other districts of the province but specific details were not available. Arms and ammunition were recovered from them.—INP