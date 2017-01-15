16-yr-old Kashmiri teen invents all-aim farming machine

Srinagar

Zamin Sufie, a Class 10 student who lives in Soura locality of Srinagar, has invented a machine that performs multiple agricultural activities, from paddy transplanting to sowing, digging, watering and manuring. Without any formal support from outside, Zamin has been working on the project for the past 3 years, in the lawns of his house.

“The idea of inventing a machine like this came to my mind when my family took me to a village in Ganderbal where we had few kanals of paddy land. There I was saddened to see the rough conditions of workers. Many of them had developed skin ailments due to routine work in muddy and marshy fields,” the 16-year-old Zamin says.

One day, when he came back from a field, he drew the sketch of a machine that could be used for transplanting paddy saplings in quick time.

“From that very moment I started working on that sketch to give it a material shape. I bought binding paper and modeled it on the same pattern that I had thought of. I felt it was workable and not too difficult to build,” says Zamin who has been working tirelessly to make his invention readily available in the market.

Zamin says it took him just six months to complete his invention, but it served only one function at that time – that of transplanting paddy saplings.

“I wanted my invention to be multi-functional, so that it really serves people, especially the farmers, in their daily chores,” Zamin says. So he went to work again, trying to add many dimensions to his machine.

It has cost him more than fifty thousand rupees, his savings of past six years, but Zamin says it is money well spent.

“Unlike my friends, who I hardly meet because of time constraints, I prefer to spend my pocket money on iron plates, rods, nuts and bolts for the machine.—KR