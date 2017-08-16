16-year old Shopian student will never be able to see again

Srinagar

Sahil Hamid, a 16 year old student lost both his eyes to pellets fired by government forces at Shopian, while 12 other pellet injured, nine of those in eyes, were admitted to SMHS Hospital here on Sunday.

The only son of a Shopian labourer, Sahil would never be able to see again, doctors at SMHS Hospital said. “He has multiple perforations caused by pellets in both his eyes. Pellets have gone through and through,” a senior eye surgeon at SMHS Hospital said. He said that the injury was so grievous that “any repair would be futile”. “Multiple perforations have caused damage to multiple layers and vital areas in eyes,” he said. His scans show that a number of pellets are also abutted in his eye orbits, doctors said.

Sahil’s father, Abdul Hamid Bhat, a laborer in his 40s is devastated by the injury to his son. “He is my only son. I have brought him up myself,” Bhat said at SMHS Hospital. His father said he was “mother and father both” for his three children, Sahil being the youngest. Sahil lost his mother nine years ago to cancer. Sahil is a student of class 10. His elder sisters are also students.

As per his family, Sahil was injured at 6:30 pm at Bonmohalla Shopian when government forces were returning after an encounter in the area. “We were not there but people told us that there were only two people standing on the road and government forces fired pellets at them. Both were hit,” Muhammad Amin, uncle of Sahil said.—Agencies