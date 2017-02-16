16 suspects held during search operation

Police along with Rangers and other security agencies on Friday conducted search operation in various areas of Sihala police station and arrested 16 suspects besides recovery of weapons from them.

According to details, officers/officials of Islamabad Police, Pakistan Rangers and other security agencies conducted search operation in various areas of Sihala police station including Niazian,Humak, GT Road, Bharia town and areas adjacent to Oil Depot Sihala, Police College.

During this search operation headed by SP Dr. Syed Tanveer Mustafa and participated by DSP (Rural Circle) Ashraf Shah, SHO Sihala Abdul Ghafoor, 18 suspects were arrested and more than 300 houses were screened.

Police recovered arms and ammunition including nine pistols, 44 bore rifle, seven 12 single bore barrels from the nabbed persons while all of suspects have been shifted to police station for further investigation.

SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani has said that the purpose of this search operation is to ensure high vigilance in the city and every effort will be made to ensure protection to the lives and property of citizens.

He has also appealed the citizens to remain vigilant and inform police in case of any suspicious activity around them.—APP

