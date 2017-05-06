16-lane toll plaza to be built on exit point of M-1, Islamabad

Staff Reporter

National Highway Authority (NHA) has invited sealed bids from eligible construction firms for construction of 16-lane permanent Islamabad Toll Plaza on Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway (M-1) exit point.

Last date for submission of bids prepared in accordance with the instructions in the bidding documents will be May 30 and the bids would be opened that very day.

An NHA source said that the new toll plaza will be constructed at a 300-metre distance from the Fateh Jang Interchange.

It may be mentioned that a temporary toll plaza had been set up following the segregation of M-1 and M-2 toll after the handover of M-1 to the Frontier Works Organisation.

Motorists and commuters have been demanding the construction of a modern toll plaza at the exit point of M-1 at Islamabad to guarantee the smooth flow of traffic.

A motorist, Nadeem Qureshi who travels daily from Attock to Islamabad for work said that long queues at the toll plaza cause delays at the exit of the motorway.