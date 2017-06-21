16 of family affected by cholera

Gul Hamaad Farooqi

Chitral

Sixteen members of a family have been affected from cholera in Orsoon area of Chitral. Nemat Rahim and Said Rahim, members of the affected family, told this correspondent on telephone that 16 members of the family, including women and children, have been affected due to cholera from Monday night. They said there are no healthcare facilities in their area. They said the Pakistan Army personnel have provided them medicines, but their situation is deteriorating further. They demanded the provincial government to make arrangements for their treatment in the hospital.

Orsoon is a mountainous area situated near the Afghan border. Due to difficult terrain, vehicles also cannot reach the area easily.7 of them including 1 child 2 female and 5 male persons were carried to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Drosh for treatment where they were admitted. But there is no electricity nor fuel in diesel generator at hospital and patients facing hardships.