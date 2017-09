Raza Naqvi

Attock

Police have arrested more than 16 alleged criminals involved in murders, robberies and drug peddling. DSP Saddar Circle Malik Tafseer Hussain which addressing a press conference said that on the special directives of DPO Attock Zahid Nawaz Marwat, two special teams headed by SHO Attock City Mazhar Shah and SHO Saddar Abdul Rauf were constituted.