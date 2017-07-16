16 booked over pilferage

Sargodha

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) authority has arrested 16 person involved in pilferage. Police said here on Saturday that FESCO task force teams conducted raids at Behak Lurka, Garna Colony, Jallah Makhdoom, Mateela and adjoining areas and caught 16 persons red-handed over power pilferege from main transmission line.

The accused were identified as Zafar Manzoor, Gulzar, Maqsood Ahmad, Ejaz, Shabbir, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Nawaz, and Muhammad Saleem, Oon Muhammad, Mazxhar and others. Cases have been registered against the accused. The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) was installing double capacity power transformers at 132-KV Gojra grid station. A FESCO spokesman said here on Saturday, that power transformer of 20/26-MVA was already installed at Gojra grid station and now it would be replaced with 40-MVA capacity power transformer.

The installation of new double capacity power transformer would not only redress the complaints of low voltage but also help in provision of new domestic, commercial and industrial connections, he added. Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Saturday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.—APP