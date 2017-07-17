16 Amarnath yatris killed in road accident

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, at least 16 Amarnath yatris were killed after a bus they were travelling in met with an accident on Srinagar-Jammu highway near Banihal, Sunday. An official told media in Srinagar that a bus carrying yatris was heading towards Srinagar when it met an accident after a tyre burst at Nachilana on the highway.

16 pilgrims died on spot, he said, adding several others were injured. Meanwhile, parents of teenagers and youth killed by Indian troops during 2010 uprising in Kashmir staged a march in Srinagar.—KMS