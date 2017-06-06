151,000 students shift from private to govt schools

Public confidence surges on KP education reforms

Staff reporter

Peshawar

This year, a record 151,000 students have migrated from private schools of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the Government Schools.

This number was 34,000 last year. This significant increase is testimony of reforms initiatives in government schools, some of which have never been done in the private sector.

Government schools of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have now more than 1100 interactive white boards and more than 1340 state of the Art Computer Labs.

Above all, Government schools are free and provide free books to the students. Besides other books, this year the Government distributed more than 5.3 million drawing books among the students. According to the numbers available at the KP Directorate of Elementary & Secondary Education, of total 151,610 students who migrated to government schools are 100,937 boys and 50,673 girls students.

In terms of high migration districts Haripur is leading with 16684 students followed by DI Khan 12986 and Mardan with 11,324 students which shows that education reforms are equally resulting in improvements all across the province.

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has made tremendous efforts in the education sector which has improved parents perception about the government schools across the province.

Around 96% of parents, who have voluntarily moved their children from private schools to government schools, stated that they would send their next child to government school as well.