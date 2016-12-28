15,000 Marathon Runners in Heyuan, China

Heyuan

On the morning of December 25, the starting gun of 2016 Heyuan Evergreen Lake International Marathon was sounded. 15,000 runners at home and abroad showed their image of healthy China and green Heyuan to the world in the urban arteries with green hills and rivers around.

The vice Mayor of Heyuan city, Zhu Weiwei introduced, this is the first international marathon event held in Heyuan. Besides, it is a mass sports activity with the highest standard and the largest number of participants so far, which has been actively responded by the runners both at home and abroad. More than 50 professional athletes from Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria and other countries and regions are invited to the competition, all the competition events are fully registered and the final qualifications of 15,000 eligibilities have been confirmed finally.

As the greenfield and central city of Guangdong, the great appearance, green hills and rivers, cultural sights, construction achievements and blooming development of Heyuan can be seen along the course.

As a medium-sized city of Guangdong province in southern China, Heyuan is adjacent to the Pearl River Delta, which is the economically active region in China, and it is a 2-hour drive from Guangzhou and Shenzhen. Besides, Heyuan has won the reputation of “Ancient Town of Hakka, the evergreen Heyuan”.

Heyuan has first-class ecological environment and green mountains, whose forest coverage rate amounts 73.3%. Heyuan is a city without acid rain, and it was nominated as top ten cities in “China’s cleanest city list” in the year of 2016. As the sourceland of Lingnan culture, Heyuan maintains deep cultural heritage.

Heyuan is just like a gold mine to be excavated with these ecological and cultural resources. The development potential is huge and the advantages are obvious. In recent years, an increasing number of green projects with high-quality and sustainable development have selected sites in Heyuan.

The Vice Mayor Zhu Weiwei said, Heyuan International Marathon Competition shows Heyuan’s new energy and creativity. Moreover, it shows the unique advantages and conditions of developing well-being oriented industry and boosts Heyuan into a livable city with drunken beauty, entrepreneurship, leisure travel, happiness, and infinite charm.—Agencies