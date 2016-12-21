150 Aleppo evacuees under medi-care in Turkey

Beirut

The number of refugees from the war-battered city of Aleppo being treated in Turkish hospitals grew to 148, Turkey’s Directorate General of Press and Information announced early Tuesday. The injured, those in critical condition in particular, have been transported to hospitals in Turkey’s southern Hatay province.

Among those 58 are children, the directorate said in a statement, adding that 13 have been discharged after treatment. Eight of the injured succumbed to their wounds.

Under a cease-fire agreement secured last week by Turkey and Russia, civilians trapped in eastern Aleppo have been allowed to go to Syria.—Agencies