15-year boy, old man die in Nawaz rally

Gujrat

A 15-year-old boy was allegedly killed after being hit by a vehicle in ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s ‘homecoming rally’ in Gujrat on Friday.

Apparently, the victim identified as Hamid Chughtai got hit by a vehicle of security staff. His uncle claimed that he begged for help but no one stopped.

The child’s father lost consciousness, experiencing heart palpitations, after he saw his child’s mangled body on the road.

Locals said that the father was shifted to a nearby hospital, where doctors were trying to save his life. No member of the PML-N reached there or sent condolences. Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb later regretted the incident in a statement hours after the incident.

Rana Sanaullah, the Punjab Law Minister said that local administration has been directed to investigate the incident and present a report. He said action will be taken as per law.

He further clarified that speed of Nawaz Sharif’s convoy was very slow, thus, there was no chance that such incident could occur.

An eyewitness said the vehicle involved in the accident was bearing registration plate 265.

Meanwhile, A 55-year-old man died on Friday after being hit by a motorcycle which was part of a rally being led by ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif following his disqualification.

According to victim’s brother, the incident took place near Chak Paireena area of Lala Musa.

“Khalid was returning home after offering prayers when he was hit by a speeding motorcyclist. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival,” he told media.

According to Rescue sources, the motorcyclist was arrested.—TNS