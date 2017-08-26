15 political parties submit accounts’ statement with ECP

Islamabad

Fifteen political parties have submitted their statements of bank accounts for financial year 2016-17 so far with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). According to an official of ECP, the Commission has asked all remaining political parties to submit their statement of bank accounts by August 29.

He said that the ECP has received statements from political parties included Pakistan Muhammadi Party, Pakistan Social Justice Party, Pakistan Supreme Democratic Party, Islami Tehreek Pakistan, Pakistan Peoples Party (Shaheed Bhutto), Pakistan Reh-e-Haq, Pakistan Awami Muslim League, Pakistan Peoples Front, Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, National Party, Awami League, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaniat, Allah-O-Akbar Tehreek, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Mustaqbil Pakistan. He said that in terms of Article 14 of the Political Party Order, 2002, a party, which fails to submit its statement of accounts under Article 13, will not be eligible to obtain election symbol for contesting elections for” Majils-e-Shoora” (Parliament) and provincial assemblies.

He said that the Commission has reminded the political parties that in terms of Article 13 of the Political Parties Order, 2002, they have to file with the commission their statement of accounts. Under Article 13 of the Political Parties Order, 2002 every political party will submit to the Commission within sixty days from the close of each financial year, a consolidated statement of bank accounts of the party on Form-I duly audited by a Chartered Accountant.—APP