15 more peacocks dead; tally mounts to 30

Tharpakar

At least 15 more peacocks died of dreadful ‘Ranikhet’ here on Tuesday after which one week tally has climbed to 30. Wildlife department sources said that in last two days 15 peacocks died of dreadful ‘Ranikhet’ in village Pattia of district Tharparker.

With the latest deaths, week-long tally of peacock deaths has climbed to 30. Expressing grave concerns over the prevailing situation regarding deaths of the precious birds, the people of the district have appealed the wildlife department and provincial government for taking solid steps to overcome the prevailing situation.

They were of the opinion that the department concerned has turned deaf ears towards the death of the precious birds which were the identity and beauty of the area.—INP