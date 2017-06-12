15 dead, dozens hurt as rain lashes parts of Punjab, KP

Lahore

At least 15 persons were killed and dozens other injured in rain-related incidents in parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Saturday night. At least 15 persons lost their lives in roof-collapse incidents in various cities of two provinces. Dozens were left wounded. Seven people were killed in incidents caused by heavy rainfall in the neighborhoods of Bahawalnagar. Administration imposed state of emergency in District Headquarters Hospital. Another six were injured. Another rain-related incident occurred in Miran Wala Bangla area in Faisalabad. A woman was killed and her spouse injured when the ceiling of their house came down on them. Two more people were killed in similar incidents in another neighborhood of Faisalabad. Whereas, a wall collapsed in Burewala leaving a person dead and four injured.

A person was reported killed in Raiwand when the roof of his house collapsed due to the heavy showers. A similar incident occurred in Multan’s Muhammadpur area where the roof of a seminary collapsed injuring seven students. Two people were killed and thirteen others injured in Chichawatni as heavy rain hit the city.

A woman and her 11-year-old son died while four-year-old injured in Tehsil Athara Hazari of Jhang District as lashing rains uprooted a tree that came down upon them.

A debilitated wall collapsed in Chichawatni claiming life of a ten-year-old and leaving five women wounded. Stormy rains in Multan and Shujabad wounded 15 locals while six in Chishtian.

Another life was lost in Swat as lightening struck in Malam Jabba.

The Meteorological Department forecast warned that more showers with thunderstorm and gusty winds are expected in some parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa provinces in the next twelve hours. However, hot and dry weather spell with sunny skies is expected in the rest of the country. The Met office said a shallow westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist during the next two days. It added rain with thunderstorm and gusty winds is likely in isolated places in Bannu, Kohat, Sarghoda, D.I Khan, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, D.G Khan, Bhawalpur, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and FATA in the next twelve hours. Whereas, the most parts of the country are likely to experience hot and dry weather.—NNI