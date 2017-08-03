15 criminals arrested from various parts of City

Staff Reporter

Absconders among 15 suspected criminals were arrested by the police on Wednesday from different parts of the metropolis and five unlicensed weapons with number of rounds, a stolen motorcycle, hashish and heroin were recovered.

The Orangi division police stations – Pakistan Bazar and Iqbal Market – arrested accused Hanif, son of Asif; M. Wajahat, son of M.Yousaf; Basheer Khan, son of Jamal Khan; Arshad Zaman, son of M.Ashfaq and Aqeel, son of Rehmat Ali. Two T.T. pistols with six rounds, a motorcycle and 215 grams Charas were also recovered from the possession of the suspects, said SP Orangi Division Abid Ali Balouch.

In another action, Zaman Town police during patrolling arrested Mehmood, Faisal, Muhibullah and Ismail and recovered two T.T. pistols along with 10 rounds, 90 grams Charas and 25 token of heroin, said SP Landhi division Muhammad Arif Aslam Rao.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Noman, son of Ghulam Murtaza; Arsalan Shah, son of Syed Iqbal Shah and Raees Uddain, son of Moin were arrested by Jahorabad police during patrolling. The police also recovered 150 gram of heroin, said SHO Jahorabad Tariq Raheem.

SITE-B and Jackson police arrested three alleged street criminals Faizan, son of Muhammad Hussain; Umeed Ali, son of Muhammad Ali and Muhammad Haris Sultan, son of Ghulam Ehsan and recovered two weapons with bullets. Police have registered FIRs and further investigation is underway.