15 more chickenpox patients hospitalised

Faisalabad

Fifteen more patients suffering from chickenpox had been admitted to the Civil and Allied Hospitals during the last three days. A total number of chickenpox patients in two hospitals has increased to 364 and they were being provided heathcare facilities at isolation wards, said the hospital sources here Thursday. Muzammal,Nadeem, Qamar Habib, Tariq Muhammad and Mumtaz Bibi have been admitted to Civil Hospital while Sumera, Muhammad Umar and others have been admitted to Allied Hospital.—APP