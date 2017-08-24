15 accused arrested

City Reporter

As many as 15 accused were arrested including alleged bike lifters and three pistols, three motorcycles, cash Rs 3780 and 115 gram hashish were recovered by the Orangi division during last 24 hours.

The accused were arrested by Surjani, Orangi, Pakistan Bazar, Iqbal Market and Mominabad policemen, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Orangi Division Abid Ali Baloch on Wednesday.

He said the accused were identified as Muhammad Shahid, Shabir Ahmed, Kalay Khan, Muhammad Irshad, Illahi Bux, Shafiq Ahmed, Mehbob, Shakir Nazir Hussain, Muhammad Asghar, Sabir Ali, Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Shahbaz, Khudeeri Nazar, Farooq and Muhammad Raja. The police has registered the cases against the accused and further investigation is underway.