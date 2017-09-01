I feel that those who died in the clashes were goondas of the Dera chief than mere onlookers. Baba Gurmeet Ram Singh is responsible for these deaths and the immeasurable losses to public and private property. He and his so-called devotees should pay for all this. He has indeed brainwashed the people of Haryana and Punjab. That is why they refuse to believe that he is a crook and a rapist. Just 20 years of imprisonment for this dhoongi rapist baba? Shouldn’t he be imprisoned for life?

Other religious gurus should learn a lesson from this and stay away from committing sins like these. Baba Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is nothing but a carbon copy of the Asaram Bapu involved in similar crimes with different tactics. If I were SC judge, I would sentence the baba and all his 1 lakh or 2 lakh devotees to death.

Indians are so blinded by the so-called God-men that they are ready to sacrifice anything including their own children to them. I hope other God-men will learn a lesson from this. There must be a law to deal with these pseudo sadhus committing crimes in the name of religion. When so many people have been castrated by Dera Sacha Sauda organization, why isn’t Dera chief not being castrated? This is what is called goonda raj.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

