Like many other humble disciples of political science and law, I watch national and international channels on a regular basis to keep myself update with the recent violent episode of an Indian Guru known as Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. Clashes erupted between followers of the Dera chief and the security forces following the court verdict. Buildings and railway stations were torched. OB vans were vandalized. Grumeet was convicted by the Court of Additional District & Sessions Judge. But whatever the learned Additional District and Sessions has penned down in his verdict it is worth reading. The students of political science and law must browse whatever an Indian judge of the district judiciary has written. A society which has such judges, the accused, how much powerful may be, cannot escape justice.

Indeed, everything we have in this society, if anything is missing, it is inexpensive and expeditious delivery of justice which is why people in power and authority defy the law and in many cases even court orders are not being implemented in the earnest sense. As long as we have delayed delivery of court justice and no social justice at all in the society, coupled with no administrative justice, crime and corruption will be the fate of this society. There will be no happiness, peace and prosperity because we have countless contemptuous, crafty and controversial characters like Indian Guru who wreck and ruin lives of many as well as entire social fabric.

HASHIM ABRO

Islamabad

