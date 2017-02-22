1480 uplift schemes approved for Sargodha

Sargodha

Commissioner Sargodha, Nadeem Mehboob approved 1480 development schemes worth Rs 2.30 billion under the Prime Minister Development Programme. Under the programme, a total of 578 development schemes will be completed in Sargodha at a cost of Rs 1 billion and 195 schemes in Khushab district at a cost of Rs 400 million, 272 schemes in Mianwali at a cost of Rs 400 million while in Bhakkar 335 schemes were approved to be completed at a cost of Rs 400 million.

The approval was given here on Wednesday in a meeting of the divisional development committee which was chaired by Commissioner Sargodha division, Nadeem Mehboob. The Commissioner urged the departments concerned to speed up work of all ongoing projects and complete them within stipulated period and also ensure transparency in the construction of projects.

The meeting was told that total Rs 223.5 million would be spent on 222 schemes of electricity provision in Sargodha and Rs 12 million for a health scheme, Rs 117 million for provision of water in two schemes of Municipal sector while Rs 530 million have also been allocated for 320 schemes of sewerage and drainage work.

Similarly, Rs 215.9 million were allocated for 27 schemes of infrastructure development and Rs 115 million have been allocated for six schemes of roads construction. The meeting was told that Rs 84.9 million to be spent on 86 projects for provision of electricity in the district Khushab, Rs 70 million on a scheme of health sector while Rs 209 million on 82 schemes of construction of parks and graveyards and Rs 29.5 million on another scheme of infrastructure development.—APP