The US threats are not new for Pakistan. Since 2001, US has always alleged Pakistan for harbouring terrorist groups. The new thing is the direct threat by US President to cease the status of Pakistan as non-NATO ally in War on Terror. In all these days when Pakistan is on the track of prosperity and considered as strategic partner and essential part of China’s One Belt One Road initiative, it is actually the USA pressure upon Pakistan to reconsider all the agreements and ongoing projects in collaboration with China.

The USA cannot digest the changing world order i.e. end of her superiority/dominance. In all such circumstances, Pakistan should revise its foreign policy and focus on the faithful and loyal friends rather than those who demand “do more, do more”.

Bilawal S Abro

Shikarpur

