1430 laptops distributed among IUB students

Staff Reporter

Bahawalpur

As many as 1430 laptops distributed at the Islamia University Bahawalpur under Prime Minister’s laptop scheme Phase III. In this connection a grand ceremony was held at main auditorium. On this occasion, Prof. Dr. Qaiser Mushtaq, Vice Chancellor and Aqeel Najam Hashmi, Mayor Bahawalpur city distributed laptops among students. In his address Mr. Aqeel Najam Hashmi said that presently Pakistan is on peak of economic stability in 70 years history. The national economy is booming with 5.6 % GDP which is expected to be GDP and stock exchange index is touching record 54 thousand points.

First time in history of the country, development projects are under completion at such a large scale. Recently, Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif directed to link Bahawalpur with Karachi Lahore Motorway which will open new avenues of development for this region. Prime Minister’s Youth Programme was initiated in 2013 to benefit country’s youth equipping them with modern technologies linking with global world.