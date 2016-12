143 cases registered against offenders

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Police have registered 143 cases against Sound System, Security, Punjab Information of Temporary Residence Ordinances and Wall-Chalking ban violators.

According to Rawalpindi Police spokesman, Pirwadhai, R.A.Bazar, Race Course, Taxila, Saddar Wah, Gujar Khan, Jatli, Saddar Baroni and Kalar Syedan police registered cases against Aslam Khan, Qari Amir Hamza, Tariq Hussain, Sameer, Aurangzeb, Moulana Riaz, Qari Imdad ullah, Muhammad Ishaq, Qazi Azhar Hussain, Muhammad Ayub, Saqib Mahmood and others who violated Punjab Sound System Ordinance.

Waris Khan Police, Morgah, Taxila, Kalar Syedan and Gunjmandi police lodged FIRs against Naeem Gul, Muhammad Ismail, Umar Farooq, Muhammad Yasir, Muhammad Adnan and others on violation of Punjab Security Ordinance.

Similarly, Sadiqabad, R.A.Bazar, Race Course, Taxila, Wah Cantt, Mandra, Jatli, Kalar Syedan police booked Ghani Kohastani, Shahzad Khan, Malik Nadeem, Muhammad Javed, Waseem Haider, Arshad, Muhammad Zubair, Habib Sultan, Muhammad Iqbal and others on Wall-Chalking ban violation.—APP