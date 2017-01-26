142 disabled recruited in govt, private depts

Rawalpindi

Some 142 disabled including blinds have been recruited in government and private departments to provide them opportunity to earn livelihood, said District Coordination Officer(DCO)Talat Mehmood Gondal here Wednesday.

Chairing a meeting to review the process of recruiting the disabled, he said adequate facilities are being provided to the disabled by the Punjab government and directed the officials to ensure payment of their salaries in time.He said that data is also being collected on vacant positions in different departments.—APP