Current form of democracy in Pakistan is replica of monarchy and has been transformed into politics of dynasty. Most of political parties are personality-based. Take for example, the ruling party. As its name depicts, Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) is a personality-based party. Basic structure of most of the parties negates democracy. Even if they arrange elections within their parties, top slots go to family members. The only criterion of merit is, one must be Sharif to become chairman of PML (N) and Bhutto-Zardari for chairman of PPP, respectively.

Whenever one of the two parties come to power, near and dear ones are found whirling around the orbit of power. Lucrative jobs are generously thrown to family members. Government is run like a family-business wherein perks and privileges are showered upon only and only family members. MNAs and MPAs outside family serve as employees. No one can raise voice against policies of party. Daring ones are shown the door for good. Deplorably, the nation has been nurtured under the Khakis’ rule for better part of history and monarch-like-democracy for few years. We have been longing for real taste of democracy.

MUHAMMAD MUDASSIR

Larkana, Sindh

Related