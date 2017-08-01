Top leadership of ruling party PML (N) and opposition party PTI was involved in intense legal battle for many months over Panama Papers Leaks. PTI’s Chairman Imran Khan has won the battle through verdict in the case by the country’s apex court and PML (N) chief Nawaz Sharif had lost it after being disqualified and unseated. But still all is not lost and gained for both sides. Undoubtedly, Nawaz Sharif is no more the prime minister but his party is still the ruling party at the centre and in the country’s biggest province Punjab. Imran Khan has scored legal victory in his legal battle against the sitting prime minister and his children.

But in all fairness this will not help him in creating some dents in the PML (N) stronghold Punjab though number of his supporters may slightly go up. In the Provincial Assembly, PML (N) has the most brute majority of about 330 seats and PTI has little more than 24 members out of total strength of 371.

PTI is in power for the first time in Khyber Pukhtoonkhwah (KP) but somehow the people in Punjab and Sindh are not all that aware about its doings or misdoings there. The prospective voters may give some consideration to PTI when the election time comes around middle of next year but only when they aware about the party’s performs and good work its government is doing there. On this aspect, PTI has yet to do lot of groundwork to reach the people with all its performance more through the print media than the electronic media. Print media has lasting impact on the readers than the electronic media swift and short viewing by the viewers.

On the other hand, PML (N) is in power in Punjab in the latest tenure since 2008 and every day it is gaining strength which is evident from the fact that last couple of years, PTI has not any bye-election and even has been failing to retain its won seats also. PML (N) massive development works in different sectors such as energy, infrastructure, health, education, are well known to the people through projection of these on regular basis in the print media. Despite losing the legal battle, the ruling party will not give any room to PTI win over the somewhat new supporters and may even gain more seats than what already has presently.

However, both PML (N) and PTI leaderships have to do some brainstorming and formulate their election strategies in due course of time on the basis of ground realities. Unless, the prospective voters know about PTI performance in KP how they are going to change their loyalty and support from PML (N) to it. Needless to stress that all is not lost or gained as yet for both sides.

M Z RIFAT

Lahore

