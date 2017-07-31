An elected prime minister was dislodged from the saddles on July 28, 2017 by Supreme Court of Pakistan. A heated debate vis-à-vis the ‘ground’ on which the former prime minister was ultimately disqualified by the Supreme Court has commenced and is gaining momentum by the hour. Different segments of the society, particularly a segment of the lawyers community, are talking about this issue at different forums vociferously. No matter how weak or strong the grounds for disqualification maybe the fact remains that former premier Nawaz Sharif, having been disqualified by the Supreme Court of Pakistan, no longer holds the office of the prime minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

All that has happened so far, whether right or wrong, only time will prove. What actually matters now is that the buck shouldn’t stop at Nawaz. The Supreme Court must ensure that the accountability process continues unremittingly and vigorously.

It must conduct across-the-board accountability. All the politicians, bureaucrats, business people and, in fact, people belonging to every segment of the society who have committed loot and plunder and who have been responsible for corruption, in one form or the other, must be brought to book forthwith.

Purging the country of the corrupt is the only way we could put our beloved country Pakistan back on the path to progress, and make it stand out conspicuously in the comity of developed and respected nations of the world.

M. FAZAL ELAHI

Islamabad

