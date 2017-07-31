Today, the most discussed topic not only in our country but also around the globe is about Panama and Supreme Court decision. We hope after the decision things go in better direction for Pakistan and its people. The corrupt people not get any escape and accountability process will get strengthened our country. This case puts the country on right track. Those who have looted money of taxpayers should face punishment and they should be jailed.

How we forget the hungry, sick and uneducated children of Pakistan who are being deprived due to lack of money. There is no money for rural farmers & poor families because the tax collection is rigged and neglected. Development projects are inflated for fat commissions and spending is out of control. I appeal to all leaders as a Pakistani and a granddaughter of an immigrant from India who gave up his good life for his children to grow up in a country, fair and free from prejudices to have mercy on poor Pakistanis. I pray to Allah Almighty to grant wisdom and courage to SC judges to provide justice with out fear to eradicate corruption once for all. Pakistan Zindabad.

NAIMA SADAQAT

Rawalpindi

