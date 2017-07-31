Through your highly esteemed daily I would like to comment upon the panama decision and judgment on Friday where a full larger bench of the August Supreme Court of Pakistan announced the disqualification of the elected Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his family in Panama leaks case. Apart from the discussion whether it is a good or bad decision, one thing has come to light that PTI Chairman Imran Khan has achieved his objectives. Imran Khan whose party is ruling KP since 2013, though elected first time, had assured elimination of corruption from KP as primary slogan besides other lips services.

The masses in KP have not observed any drastic change in real and ground realities are quite contradictory to his claims in almost daily basis press conferences. During these four years PTI government has not initiated any mega projects like government hospitals, Universities, Colleges etc and the people of KP are wandering here and there in search of speedy justice, best quality treatment with low price, attainment of relief from Police and so on. Imran Khan is sitting in Banni Galla and he also enjoys his summer season in Nathiagali and he is totally unaware of real situation in KP and constraints of the people as he just rely on verbal statements of his ministers who put before him a map of KP as a second part of the Heaven where milk and honey flows.

His ministers tell him about the provision of high quality cost free education to all people irrespective of the class including poor and rich studying in same colleges and schools where they have been provided laptops, sofa seats, wall to wall carpets, cold water electric coolers and pocket money on monthly basis. All these are worst lies and lame statements delivered to him by his ministers and government officials to whom he blindly trusts and satisfy himself, as he is the sole healer of all the wounds of KP people. He is wrongly convinced that living standard of KP people has improved a lot due to people friendly policies of PTI government as compared to other provinces of Pakistan.

Being a government officer in KP, I have personally observed more and more safarish culture from various Ministers and Advisers of PTI in favour of wrong doers to which Imran Khan will be personally answerable on the day of Judgment as he badly failed to keep a strong vigilance and check & balance over his subordinates.

It is to be understood here that KP people are most sensitive, politically sound and conscious and they want change in reality so they always change their trend of voting by trying different parties for real delivery and they kicked out the MMA government in past who badly failed to deliver. Same would be the fate of ruling PTI government that has done nothing in KP except lips services and propaganda through media.

Nasiruddin Bangash

Haripur, KP

