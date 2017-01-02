14,000 book lovers get NBF Readers Club membership

Staff Reporter

National Book Foundation (NBF) Readers Club membership campaign is in full swing in major cities of the country and 14,000 book lovers got themselves registered so far. According to senior official of NBF, during the on-going campaign more than 23,000 readers would be offered memberships across the country. He said that scheme aimed to provide books on discounted rates to readers at its book outlets. He said that efforts were being made for the promotion of book reading culture in the country. He said the Readers Club was one of the most public oriented book promotional activity attracting readers to buy books of their choice at half price.

“Besides, promoting reading habit, it encourages the overall book industry, help increasing literacy rate, create reasonable demand for good quality reading material and motivating young generation towards developing reading culture in the society,” he said. The membership Card bearer would be entitle to purchase books of their choice from approved bookshops mentioned on the list of the NBP.