1400 dilapidated school buildings need Sindh govt attention

Govt fails to allocate funds for maintenance for last 5-year

Nazir Ahmed Chandio

Mirpurkhas

At least 1400 buildings of government primary girls and boys’ schools in the district were in pathetic condition owing to not allocation of required funds in the head of maintenance and repairs of school buildings for last 5 years in the district.

District focal person of primary education Mirpurkhas Zulfikar Bhatti lamented that government avoid to allocate funds for repairs and maintenance of govt school buildings in the district for last 5 years as result about 1400 school buildings were in dilapidated condition and they were posing serious threats to the lives of students and teachers.

In many schools students were being taught in open sky and under the trees, he added. He further said that various times education department had been written to higher authorities regarding the pathetic conditions of the school buildings and demanded to provide the required funds even submit the lists of the affected buildings of the schools but owing to unknown causes district was avoided to issue the required funds in this regard since 5 years. He said that district education officer primary Mirpurkhas Syed Wajid Ali Shah was making efforts to improve the education of primary in the district and had launched the campaign to open the closed schools in the district and sofar we had opened about 140 closed schools by posting of the required teachers there.

He said that buildings of some primary schools had been repaired under school management committee funds with the help of local people in taluka Sindhri. He urged the higher authorities to provide the required funds for repairs and maintenance of the dilapidated or shambles buildings of the schools in the district.

District education officer primary Mirpurkhas Syed Wajid Ali Shah talking to this scribe said that he has also been sent letters and apprise the higher authorities regarding the badly damaged condition of primary school buildings in the district but no funds in this regard was yet released by the government. He hoped that government was considering fulfilling the demand of the district Mirpurkhas in this regard.

Speaking at the press conference here on Thursday night in his office that police carried out raid after investigation and arrested the accused Ali Muhammad, 16, who was the cousin of the deceased Adnan Abbasi, 15. He further said that two days back slaughtered body of the deceased Adnan Abbasi was recovered near from Slaughter house Mirpurkhas. However after his identification police conducted the investigation and apprehended deceased’s cousin Ali Muhammad in charges of murder.