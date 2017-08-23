14-year-old-boy missing

Our Staff Reporter

Shikarpur

A 14-year-old-boy named Aftab Ahmed son of Muhammad Khan by caste Bhutto, resident of village Jano Sharif, has gone missing since 6th August of running month when he was on his way to attend his school, in the limits of New Faujdari Police Station, here on Tuesday.

According to missing boy’s parents that they have informed concerned police officials, but still police and us were clueless. They requested to higher authorities to take notice of the missing teenage boy and provide their legal and moral help to recover their son.