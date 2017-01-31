14 more Executive Passport Offices to facilitate citizens: Nisar

Staff Reporter

Minister for Interior, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Monday said 14 more Executive Passport Offices would be set up in different parts of the country soon, in order to provide standard facilities to citizens. At an inaugural ceremony of a state-of-the-art Executive Passport Office here at Blue Area, he said work was in progress on such Centres in Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta and Gujranwala and these would be inaugurated by March this year.

He said with inauguration of this office in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, the Ministry had accomplished another milestone in establishing network of these modern offices for public facilitation.

He said the government was taking solid steps to provide modern facilities to the citizens and added work was also in progress on a scheme under which a passport office would be established in each district.

Ch. Nisar said by March this year each district in the country would have a passport office which would cater to needs of the local community.

He said during past 69 years only 94 passport offices were established but present government had started work on the scheme and 74 more such offices would be ready within next few months.

The Minister said a number of NADRA mega offices will also become operational this year in all major cities. Answering a question regarding visa restrictions imposed by United States on some Muslim countries, Chaudhary Nisar said it was wrong to link Islam with terrorism.