14 lawbreakers including nine gamblers arrested

Rawalpindi

Police in crackdowns against anti-social elements on Friday arrested 14 lawbreakers including nine gamblers besides recovering 150 grams charras and 20 liter liquor, one pistol 30 bore with three rounds and a 12 bore rifle from their possession.

New Town police netted Samar Iqbal for having 20 liter liquor. R.A.Bazar police conducted a raid in Shah Faisal area in its jurisdiction and apprehended three gamblers namely Akhtar, Abdul Ghafoor and Zulfiqar who were involved in playing cards. The police also recovered Rs 5500 cash stake money and three mobile phones.—APP