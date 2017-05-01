14 killed as van plunges into ravine in Upper Dir

Couple among 3 drown in dam

Our Correspondents

Upper Dir/Chakwal

At least 14 people were killed in an accident Sunday morning as a van plunged into a ravine in the mountainous Upper Dir district near Lowari Top, officials said.

Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Fahidullah Khan said that the passenger van, which was on its way from Rawalpindi to Chitral, fell into a 46-metre-deep ravine at Asmani Mor near Lowari Top.

“All 11 passengers were killed on the spot, while nine others were wounded, four of them critically,” Khan said.

The injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital in Upper Dir. The driver apparently lost control on a bend of the road, which was slippery with snow and rain, Khan said, adding the van was carrying too many people.

The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak expressed his deep grief over the loss of precious lives in the accident and directed the district and hospital administrations in Upper Dir to provide the best available treatment facilities to the injured passengers.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif too expressed his profound sorrow over the deaths in the accident.

Meanwhile, it is reported form Chakwal that three including a couple drowned in a dam while taking bath here on Sunday. Rescue sources said that family went to Fehm-e-Kassar Dam in Dhodial area of Chakwal on the weekly off day for picnic.