14 killed in Iraq suicide bomb attack

Baghdad

At least 14 people were killed and 13 others were injured Monday in a suicide attack blamed on ISIL, a police officer said. Lieutenant Ahmed ed-Duleymi said mostly women and children were targeted in the attack at a refugee camp in the Vefa district of Anbar province.

Two officers were among the victims.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack but Iraqi officials regard ISIL as responsible for attacks of the kind Sunday.

Beginning last October, Iraqi forces have waged large-scale military operations aimed at driving ISIL from Mosul, the terrorist group’s last major stronghold in northern Iraq.—Agencies