Quetta

Fourteen Feraris surrendered themselves before the authorities in Sibbi and Kohlu on Saturday.

They belong to banned BRA, BLA, UPA and BRG groups. They were involved in terrorist activities for quite some time.

The Feraris said they were carrying out subversive activities on the orders of vested interests and vowed that in future they would work for the betterment of Balochistan and Pakistan.—INP