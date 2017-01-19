13th meeting of NUML academic council held

Staff Reporter

The 13th meeting of Academic Council of the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) was held here on Wednesday. The Academic Council meeting was chaired by the Rector NUML Major General Zia UD Din Najam (Retd) while Director General NUML Brig Riaz Ahmed Gondal, Registrar, Regional Directors, Directors, Deans and Heads of Department also attended the meeting.

In the inaugural session, Rector NUML briefed the members of the council about the ongoing projects of NUML and shared his valuable thoughts to make NUML a top ranking university. He said that NUML is striving hard to enhance the quality of education and no stone will be left unturned in this regard.

Many issues regarding curriculum and examination of various departments were discussed as desired by the respective deans and HoDs to further improve the quality of education. The Rector NUML Major General Zia UD Din Najam (Retd) after consultation with all Deans, HoDs and all members directed the Director Academic to implement all approved agenda points at the earliest.