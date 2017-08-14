13th August — when protesters were greeted with bullets in Aloosa

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the residents of Aloosa area of Bandipora district remember the day when youth, elders, children, and women were greeted with bullets by Indian troops on this day in 2008. It was on this day nine years ago when four youth were killed and more than 47 injured after army showered bullets on protesting people in Aloosa area of the district. The protesters who were caught in the rain of bullets were following the ‘Pampore Chalo Call’ following the death the prominent Hurriyat leader Sheikh Abdul Aziz in the same year.

Troops from the 15 Rashtriya Rifles fired on a large gathering of protesters, who had assembled in Aloosa Chowk to follow the call announced by Hurriyat in view of Amarnath land row. The order of firing was given by Commanding Officer 15 Rashtriya Rifles Col Joshi who was a household name in the area at that time.

“People were marching towards Bandipora, amid pro-Kashmir slogans and when they reached an Army camp near Paribal, the elders in the rally asked all to stop till they persuade army troopers to remove the barricade laid in the middle of the road,” villagers said, adding: “Army didn’t allow this and asked elders to return back along with the crowd and before elders could reach us to inform about the army dictate, the rain of bullets hit the protestors,” the locals added.

A local who identified himself as Ahmed said, “Army troopers fired in all directions as if they were drunk.” Four protesters who were killed were Mumtaz Ahmed Butt, Ali Muhammad, Muhammad Shafiq Ganie and Mehrajudin Ganie.—KMS