Dutch envoy calls on Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Staff Reporter

The Ambassador of the Netherlands Jeannette Seppen called on the chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Bilawal House on Friday. A Bilawal House Media Cell communication here said that they discussed matters of mutual interests. Senator Sherry Rehman was also present on the occasion, it was further stated.