It’s not been the first time when the poor and innocent people have been targeted in such an inhuman manner. Pakistani leaders just make political statements for the sake of so-called numbering of their parties. We the people of Pakistan suffered a lot; almost every family in Pakistan is directly or indirectly affected by terrorist attacks.

Miserable poor people of Pakistan even earning on daily wages through these vegetable markets/fruit vendors; how can they afford a sudden death of Family Kafeel (sometimes the 1 & only person), how possible to afford medications for injured/wounded and even with permanent disability for the rest of life. There is a lot more sorrow, pain and tears as always in the end of such cowardly acts of terror. These attacks are not on humans but on Humanity.

NAVEED AHMED

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

