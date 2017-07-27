The country bleeds once again. Lahore has once again been brutally attacked by bloodthirsty, heartless and monstrous terrorists. The gruesome act of terrorism has killed 26 people; including nine policemen and more than 60 people were badly wounded near Arfa Kareem IT Tower, Ferozepur Road, Lahore. The baleful ambush is claimed by Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) – a leading terrorist organization in the country.

The wave of fatal terrorism is, no doubt, yet to be seen in Pakistan. But, not denying the fact that the country has always been taking unfeigned efforts against venomous terrorism in the shape of successful operations. Pakistan Army has almost achieved its many targets and ambitions completed against tantalizing terrorism. The natives of Pakistan are hoping for the 100 percent elimination of bloody terrorism from the peaceful country. It would be only possible if the operations against cruel terrorism are strengthened with overarching policies.

WAJAHAT ABRO

Shikarpur, Sindh

