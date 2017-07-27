Once again a notorious terrorist organization has viciously attacked the capital city Lahore. The site chosen for this attack was Old Sabzi Mandi situated on the Ferozpur Road. Arfa Kareem Towers, an IT Centre, is also located in this vicinity. More than two dozen people lost their precious life and scores of others sustained injuries, some very critical being admitted in different hospitals. Medical emergency was declared in the city hospitals.

A Motor-cyclist hit a vehicle and the suicide bomber wearing the suicide jacket exploded. The jacket was laced with 10 to 12 kilogram explosives containing nut bolts and ball bearings. The vehicle was completely destroyed and several dead bodies’ parts were recovered by the police.

It is reported that some old buildings were demolished by the LDA and a heavy contingent of Police officials were manning the encroachment operation. Chief Minister’s Secretariat is also situated in the area. Foul play cannot be ruled out. At present the situation is not clear. Te police is investigating the crime and has collected the evidence from the site. I think it is extremely important that no speculation be made and spread in the name of information. Let the security agencies do their job.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

