Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman has jumped into the foray to rescue Mian Nawaz Sharif. He is very obliging? He is throwing dirt in the eyes of his followers. What sort of religious dogma they follow. Is corruption a virtue in their book?

How can a religious party with Islamic Mission betray the people in the political arena? Does not the principles apply to them. Perhaps he has forgotten the Judgement day when everybody will be on his/her own. When the eyes and ears will become witnesses and speak about your sins.

No one will be spared. Every person will be handed down the Amalnama in his hand. Why does not Maulana see any corruption done by Nawaz Sharif & his family? Is he blind deaf or illiterate to see, hear or read the stories of massive corruption of the ruling clique. He cannot hide behind a smirk & deceptive smile. Religious leaders like Fazal-ur- Rehman have sullied politics & religion. He is no position to rescue & save Nawaz Sharif.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

Related