Pakistan women cricket team face an intimidating and a daunting task to match the standards of other international teams of 2017. Since making their first appearance in 1997, Pakistan have lost 144 out of 221 international games, managing a miserly winning percentage of 34.9. However, it is always going to be a big ask from Pakistan women to deliver on the high profile stage considering the lack of facilities and support from the political quarters.

As the women cricket team came into action, Pakistani mullahs expressed their concern that it would be against Islamic traditions. In 2014, Shahid Afridi controversially asked women cricketers to spend their time in kitchens, where they are more skilled. In spite of this ongoing dilemma, Pakistani women have accomplished a lot. For example Bismah Maroof is only the 26th women cricketer to score 2000 runs in ODIs. Sana Mir is ranked eleventh in the list of most wickets in ODIs. Kiran Baluch holds the record for most number of runs in single Test innings when she scored 242 against West Indies in 2004. This gives us the hint that if granted basic requirements, they have the potential of fulfilling our expectations.

This question often arises that what needs to be done to revamp the women’s cricket. To begin with we need to identify the players and management staff who can survive in international cricket. Realistically speaking Sabih Azhar (head coach), Shahid Anwar (batting coach) have not tasted much success in their cricketing careers so they can be replaced by those who have better knowledge of modern cricket such as Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis. Next in order is to remodel the style of play. Slow in the field, lazy with running, substandard batting have been noxious as it has been witnessed during the ongoing Women’s World Cup and past many years. Thus modern coaching methods should be adopted to become parallel to other teams.

SAKINA BANO

Karachi

