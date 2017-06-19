1355 students participated in letter writing competition

Staff Reporter

Around 1355 students below age of 15 from different schools all over the country participated in the 46th letter writing competition organized by Pakistan Postal Department (PPD) annually.

The competition was conducted under the initiative of Universal Postal Union (UPU) Berne, Switzerland.

This year topic of the competition was “Imagine you are an advisor to the new United Nations Secretary General; which world issues would you help him tackle first, and how would you advice him to solve it?, an official of PPD told APP.

According to results of the competition announced by PPD, Annum Tahir, D/o Tahir Hafeez Hashmir of Defence Authority Model High School, 66 Commercial Avenue, Phase-IV Karachi stood first, while Misha Shahzad D/o Muhammad Shahbaz of Dar-e-Arqam School 1, College Road Civil Lines Sheikhupura bagged second position followed by Muhammad Zeeshan S/o Nasar Ullah of Government Comprehensive School Rahim Yar Khan who secured third position.

The winners would be awarded with cash prize of Rs 20,000/-, Rs. 10,000/- and Rs. 5000/- respectively for first, second and third positions alongwith Postage Stamps Albums and Certificates of merit on the eve of World Post Day on October 9.