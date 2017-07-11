Kolahoo is a beautiful village in district Turbat which has a hospital but it doesn’t have well qualified doctors. There is only one doctor on the duty. If someone feels a headache, he he/she needs to go to Turbat for treatment.
I request the government of Balochistan to take action and appoint doctors as soon as possible to mitigate the sufferings of the residents of the area.
SAGHEER GUL BALOCH
Via email
