Kolahoo is a beautiful village in district Turbat which has a hospital but it doesn’t have well qualified doctors. There is only one doctor on the duty. If someone feels a headache, he he/she needs to go to Turbat for treatment.

I request the government of Balochistan to take action and appoint doctors as soon as possible to mitigate the sufferings of the residents of the area.

SAGHEER GUL BALOCH

Via email

