135 special education centers set up in Punjab: PA told

As many as 135 special education centers have been established in the province of Punjab to impart education to the special students including blinds.

Punjab Minister of Special Education, Chaudhry Muhammad Shafique said this while speaking in the Punjab assembly during question hours on Thursday.

“Special people are getting special quota in jobs as per government policy,” Shafique said, adding: “There was 3 % quota of jobs for disable persons.”

He said that in the district of Lahore, 19 government schools are providing education to the 1824 hearing impaired children including 380 blind children. He told the house that the Government is providing 800 scholarships per month. He said that facilities like books, residence, food, uniform, pick & drop and medical care are being provided to these special children free of cost.

Answering a question in the House, Punjab Minster for Investment, Trade and Industry, Sheikh Allauddin said that a budget of one crore and eighty eight lac rupees have been provided to the Government College of Technology Kamalia in the past five years.He said that the government is providing all-out facilities to the entrepreneurs and investors for the commencement of new business and industries so as to augment the commercial activities in the country and create new jobs.

He said that one window operation is being launched in the country to facilitate the business community for the establishment of new industries.